Huobi Token Trading 15.7% Higher This Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $3.69 or 0.00054343 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, Bibox and LBank. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $835.95 million and $155.70 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.04669497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037125 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009639 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,294,793 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LBank, Gate.io, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

