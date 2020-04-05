Hurify (HUR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $83.00

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Hurify has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Hurify token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, LATOKEN and CoinMex. Hurify has a market cap of $29,447.00 and $83.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Hurify Token Profile

Hurify (CRYPTO:HUR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify.

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Tidex, IDEX, LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

