Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Reaches $305,077.50

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Hush has a total market cap of $305,077.50 and $231.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00479885 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00106547 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00084678 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002815 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002406 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,736,468 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

