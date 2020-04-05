HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 64.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $32.55.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.