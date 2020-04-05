Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $998.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $89.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

NYSE:H opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.44. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 36.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.