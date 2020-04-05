Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $998.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $89.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

NYSE:H opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.44. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 36.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply