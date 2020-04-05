HYCON Hits Market Cap of $2.42 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $475,848.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.67 or 0.02570439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00200919 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033577 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON’s total supply is 3,003,363,337 coins and its circulating supply is 2,192,031,506 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

