Hydro Hits Market Cap of $3.27 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Hydro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, Bittrex and BitMart. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $3.27 million and $376,700.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.92 or 0.04457197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037007 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009510 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003419 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Mercatox, BitMart, Fatbtc, Bittrex, IDAX, IDEX, CoinEx, DEx.top and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

