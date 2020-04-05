Hydro Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,844.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $14,844.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, Ethfinex and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.97 or 0.04663363 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00068570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037121 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014718 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009610 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OKEx, HADAX, Bgogo, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.