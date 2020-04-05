HyperCash (HC) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00014580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, EXX, Bit-Z and OKEx. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $44.15 million and $18.00 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.02573692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00200587 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,566,342 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Allcoin, Coinnest, EXX, Kucoin, TOPBTC, Bithumb, Bit-Z, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.