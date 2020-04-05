Hyperion Price Hits $0.0696 on Major Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $22.04 million and $1.64 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00001025 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.02585206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bgogo and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.