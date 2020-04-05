HyperQuant Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,456.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kryptono, Bilaxy and IDAX. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $6,495.53 and approximately $11,456.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.67 or 0.02570439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00200919 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033577 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

