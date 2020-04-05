HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HYRE. ValuEngine raised shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYRE. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 652,292 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 76.96% and a negative return on equity of 130.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

