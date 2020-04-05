I/O Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,909.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.13 million and $2,909.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00996331 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048819 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 18,081,150 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

