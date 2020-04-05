ICON Market Capitalization Tops $126.32 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $126.32 million and $15.90 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003490 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, COSS, Gate.io and ABCC. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.74 or 0.02599503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201648 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00024911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033691 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 532,321,847 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Bithumb, IDEX, OOOBTC, Upbit, DragonEX, Binance, ABCC, Rfinex, Bitbns, Hotbit, HitBTC, COSS, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

