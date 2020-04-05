ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,458 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.09. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.61.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

