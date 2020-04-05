IDEX Membership Achieves Market Cap of $149,538.11 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for about $74.77 or 0.01099717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $149,538.11 and $244.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.36 or 0.04608928 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037024 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009477 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003391 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.