IDEX Price Hits $0.0113 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $755.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.02557343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00200287 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033506 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,121,135 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.market.

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

