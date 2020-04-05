Ignis (IGNIS) Price Up 8.8% This Week

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $12.89 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ignis token can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Coinbit and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.02560740 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00200550 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Vebitcoin, STEX, Indodax, HitBTC, Coinbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

