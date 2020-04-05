Ignition (IC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $55.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Ignition has a total market cap of $71,235.76 and $55.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030403 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000433 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.88 or 1.00565181 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000922 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00072277 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001538 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,291,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,278,469 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

