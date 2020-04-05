IHT Real Estate Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,153.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 49% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $841,869.56 and $13,153.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Cashierest, Kucoin and Bittrex. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.37 or 0.04359994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00068968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037022 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009354 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003408 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, HitBTC, DDEX, Cashierest, CoinBene, Upbit, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Bittrex, Allbit, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

