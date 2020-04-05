ILCoin (ILC) Price Up 3.5% This Week

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. ILCoin has a total market cap of $15.07 million and $93,078.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, CoinExchange, IDAX and Crex24. During the last seven days, ILCoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005157 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 64.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000201 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002239 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,377,633,907 coins and its circulating supply is 423,937,487 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, Graviex, FreiExchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

