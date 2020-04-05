ILCoin Price Hits $0.0345 on Top Exchanges (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, ILCoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. ILCoin has a market cap of $14.62 million and $90,343.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001834 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002253 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,377,633,907 coins and its circulating supply is 423,937,487 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Graviex, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

