ImageCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $544,065.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $832,408.01 and approximately $544,065.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001125 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 19,590,591 coins and its circulating supply is 18,590,593 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @



Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

