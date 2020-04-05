Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 347.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.31% of Imax worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMAX. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Imax by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Imax by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Imax by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Imax by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMAX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Imax to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

NYSE IMAX opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $539.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.36. Imax Corp has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $201,441.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,918.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

