Incent Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,174.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Incent has a market cap of $3.66 million and $7,174.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. During the last week, Incent has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.02602878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00202418 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,625 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

