Incent Reaches Market Cap of $3.72 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00001183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. Incent has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $9,717.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.02578380 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 98.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201726 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,625 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Livecoin, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

