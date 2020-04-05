indaHash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $135.00 (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. indaHash has a total market cap of $788,576.44 and $135.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, indaHash has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One indaHash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.01 or 0.02573291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00199988 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About indaHash

indaHash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Exrates, HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.