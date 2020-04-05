Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

INDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $114,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Independent Bank by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $63.21 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $87.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.74%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

