Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,117 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Independent Bank worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Independent Bank by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $114,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

INDB stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Independent Bank Corp has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $87.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.74%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

