Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 292.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Independent Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 712,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $3,545,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Independent Bank by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 58,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

INDB opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Independent Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $87.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INDB shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

