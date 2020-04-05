Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hovde Group lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,955.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Fair acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $199,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $63.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

