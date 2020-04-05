Independent Money System Price Up 2.3% This Week (IMS)

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Independent Money System has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Independent Money System has a total market capitalization of $3,307.41 and $12.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Independent Money System coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14,486.85 or 2.11547739 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000434 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00023033 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Independent Money System Profile

Independent Money System is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto. Independent Money System’s official website is independentmoneysystem.com.

Independent Money System Coin Trading

Independent Money System can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Independent Money System should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Independent Money System using one of the exchanges listed above.

