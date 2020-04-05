Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.72% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $25,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15,436.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2,297.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

ILPT opened at $15.03 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

