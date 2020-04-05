Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.68.

Several brokerages have commented on INFN. BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $8.33 price objective (up from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Infinera stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $942.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%. Equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc bought 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $13,984,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,053,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,247,000 after buying an additional 2,674,910 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $6,785,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $6,272,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 7,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 769,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 758,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Infinera by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,015,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 750,287 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

