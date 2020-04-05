Ink (INK) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, EXX, Coinrail and Coinnest. Ink has a market capitalization of $760,471.25 and approximately $3,518.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.02575153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00202220 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official website is ink.one.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Exmo, Exrates, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Coinrail, Gate.io, ZB.COM, LBank, EXX, CoinBene and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

