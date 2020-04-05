Ink Protocol (XNK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $240.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 30.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $144,784.91 and $240.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinBene, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.02575396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 118.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00200732 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033629 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,500,000 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, COSS, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

