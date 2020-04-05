Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $130,279.67 and $469.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Bibox and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.02604281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202166 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, CoinBene, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

