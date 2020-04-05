INLOCK (ILK) Price Up 11.3% This Week

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. INLOCK has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $18,165.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INLOCK token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, INLOCK has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.79 or 0.04552305 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037057 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009518 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003395 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK (CRYPTO:ILK) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,797,526 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.