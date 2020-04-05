Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.39.

INO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.77. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,901.99% and a negative return on equity of 259.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,198.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $38,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,061,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

