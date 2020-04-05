Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175,584 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Inphi worth $71,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 2,803.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Inphi alerts:

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $886,130.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,344,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPHI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.