InsaneCoin (INSN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $270.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $89,210.45 and approximately $270.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00986218 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047106 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000467 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,344,112 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

