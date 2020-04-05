Insider Selling: Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) insider Frederick Alan Moss sold 5,000 shares of Accord Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total value of C$20,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,300 shares in the company, valued at C$286,121.

TSE ACD remained flat at $C$3.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68. Accord Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.51 and a 52 week high of C$10.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.70.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.30 million during the quarter.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

