Insights Network Price Tops $0.0095 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Insights Network has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $2,908.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

