Insolar (XNS) Market Cap Tops $39.54 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Insolar has a total market cap of $39.54 million and approximately $918,798.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00014541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, OKex, Okcoin Korea and Binance. During the last week, Insolar has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insolar alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00024911 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Insolar

XNS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @InsolarXNS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, Bithumb, Mercatox, Cobinhood, Okcoin Korea, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Coinrail and OKex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.