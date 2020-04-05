Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.88.

IBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Installed Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,436.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBP traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 263,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

