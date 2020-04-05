INT Chain Market Cap Tops $5.29 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $1.77 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, OKEx Korea, Allcoin and OKEx. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.95 or 0.04471614 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00068491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037073 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014693 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009504 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003417 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, Allcoin, Ethfinex, CoinEgg and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

