InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

InterDigital Wireless has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. InterDigital Wireless has a payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect InterDigital Wireless to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. InterDigital Wireless has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $72.66.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDCC. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

