International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in International Paper by 78.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in International Paper by 9.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 7.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $125,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

