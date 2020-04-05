Interzone Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,783.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.02115358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.55 or 0.03472258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00597709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00793098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00075082 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025421 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00485363 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Interzone Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

