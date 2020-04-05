INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICAGY. ValuEngine cut INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Societe Generale raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

INTL CONS AIRL/S stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

